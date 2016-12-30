Latest Articles
Car Legends: 1987 BMW M6
All M models of BMW are impressive cars, but the old ones have their own charm and beauty. In 1987 BMW released in US the M6 (Ε24), which was a rebadged M635
BMW M2 by BIESSE Racing on the dyno
The BMW M2 has been the favorite car of almost every tuning company this year, we have seen so many upgrade packages for it, with so many power outputs that even reach close to
Lamborghini has restored the first Miura P400 SV
Lamborghini presented in 1971 at the Geneva auto show the Miura P400 SV, with the car of the main picture being a pre-production prototype that was never sold, but after
Car Legends: Ferrari 348 Zagato Elaborazione
Between 1991 and 1992, some owners of the 348 wanted something different for their cars, at least in terms of design and so the 348 Zagato Elaborazione was born
Old Concept Cars: Ford Focus RS8
Ford Racing Performance Parts had presented in 2003 at SEMA the Focus RS8, which was equipped with the Cammer V8 crate engine of Ford. The Cammer is a 5.0-liter liter
A 1970 Alfa Romeo GTAm is up for sale
One of the 38 Alfa Romeo GTAm race cars is up for sale by a German dealership. Alfa Romeo had manufactured the car between 1970 and 1971. The one that you see in
Rumors: The new Hyundai ix35 Fuel Cell will have an autonomy...
According to rumors Hyundai is developing the new generation of the ix35 Fuel Cell, which will have a biger autonomy. The second generation of the hydrogen-powered
A magnificent 1969 AMC AMX/3 heads to auction
A very rare and beautiful 1969 AMC AMX/3 will be auctioned by Gooding & Co in January, with the company estimating that it will sell at a price between $900,000 and
Infiniti QX50 Concept
Infiniti will present at the Detroit auto show on 9 January the QX50 Concept, that will show us how the next generation of the QX50 will look like. The prototype is based on the
New informaton on the Zero to 60 Designs GTT
Zero to 60 Designs presented at SEMA this November the GTT, a modified Ford Mustang, which borrows some design elements from the Ford GT. Now the company gave
