Car Legends: Ford Festiva V6 Shogun
The Ford Festiva V6 Shogun was equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 engine derived from the Taurus SHO, mounted behind the driver's seat, with the hot hatch to produce
New information on the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
Dodge released new information about the Challenger SRT Demon. The car will have only the driver's seat, with the other seats and other interior parts being removed
Audi and Volkswagen are recalling 582,000 cars in US
Audi and Volkswagen are recalling 582,822 cars sold in the US through three different recalls. The first two recalls involve security issues in a possible crash, while the third
The last Rolls-Royce Phantom VII
Rolls Royce presented the last seventh generation Phantom that will ever be built. The model has been on the market for 13 years, with the last Phantom to be painted in a
Rumors: The new Honda S2000 will produce 320 hp and will...
Honda will celebrate their 70th anniversary in 2018, with rumors saying that they will present the new S2000. The size of the car will be similar to that of the Mazda MX-5 and it will
The new Seat Ibiza was officially presented
Seat presented officially the fifth generation of the Ibiza, which adopts a more intense design. The new Ibiza is based on the new MQB A0 platform that the future
Chevrolet Camaro SS by Specialty Vehicle Engineering producing 800 hp
Specialty Vehicle Engineering presented a modified Camaro SS that produces 800 hp with 1,017 Nm of torque, which is equal to an increase of 345 hp and 400 Nm. The
Leaked images of the new SEAT Ibiza
The official unveiling of the SEAT Ibiza is scheduled for today, in an event that will be held in Barcelona, but the first photos of the car, have already been leaked on the
The Citroen Cactus gets a new special edition and a 6-speed...
Citroen has added a new version for the C4 Cactus and also a 6-speed automatic transmission. The new version is called Citroen C4 Cactus OneTone and it is offered
Ford Mustang by Tickford
Tickford presented upgrade packages for the Ford Mustang. The first package makes the Mustang that is equipped with the 2.3-liter Ecoboost engine produce an extra 50 hp
