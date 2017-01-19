Latest Articles
A Lamborghini Huracan GT3 is up for sale
A very powerful and fast Lamborghini Huracan GT3 is up for sale. The car is prepared for the Super GT Championship, it belonged to Team Direction of Lamborghini in 2016
Ford Ranger by MR Car Design
MR Car Design presented a new tuning package for the Ford Ranger that features 30 mm spacers for the wheels, new fenders, a new suspension that increases the ground
A 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA is heading to auction
A very rare 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA will be auctioned in February, by RM Sotheby's with its estimated selling price being between €350,000 and €425,000. The car is
Lamborghini is considering entering the F1
The head of Lamborghini Stefano Domenicali, who was also the former head of the Ferrari team in Formula 1, said in a recent interview that the company is thinking of entering
The Official specifications of the new Ford GT
Ford has already presented the new GT, which has 5 driving modes, a digital instrument panel and will be produced in only 1,000 units, but until today they had not released
Audi has developed a special technique for etching symbols on a...
Audi has developed a new technique that can produce a matte symbol on a car's paint. Initially this new technique will be available for the new R8 and R8 Spyder. A special
New information for the BMW Z5
BMW continues the development of the Z5, which will be the replacement of the Z4. The car is expected to be presented at the end of 2017 or more likely early in 2018 and it
An original Porsche 917 is heading to auction
The Porsche 917 is a truly rare car and probably one of the best racing cars of the 20th century, since it has managed to win dozens of championships, including Le Mans
A 1990 Mercedes 190E 2.5-16 Evo II was sold for $220...
Last weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona hundreds of cars were auctioned, with the total sales reaching $220 million. One of those cars was a 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16
Alfa Romeo Giulia DTM rendering
Many fans of Motorsport and especially fans of DTM have surely thought of Alfa Romeo's return to the championship with the new Giulia. The people of rc-workchop prepared
