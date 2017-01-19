Home

Old Concept Cars Volkswagen W12

Old Concept Cars: Volkswagen W12 Coupe

Marco Vertizeli -
The Volkswagen W12 Coupe is one of those concept cars that almost everybody remembers. Its sleek design and sporty characteristics, had many Volkswagen fans begging
Lamborghini Veneno on the track

Marco Vertizeli -
A few days ago a Lamborghini evnt was held at the circuit of Vallelunga, just outside of Rome. There many Italian super cars were present, among of which was a Sesto
A luxury house is up for sale including 12 expensive cars for $250 million

Marco Vertizeli -
More Car news Advertisment The most expensive house that someone can buy today, is located at Bel Air, near Los Angeles and it has a cost...
Range Rover Evoque Convertible by Kahn Design

Marco Vertizeli -
Kahn Design presented an orange modified Range Rover Evoque Convertible. The car is named Phoenix Orange and it has new bumpers, a new grille, a discreet rear spoiler
Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series

Marco Vertizeli -
High-spec AMG cars with low miles are hard to find, because they are usually owned by people who drive them a lot. A beautiful SLS AMG Black Series that has traveled
2017 Maserati Ghibli

Marco Vertizeli -
The Maserati Ghibli was introduced in 2013 and now the company presented the 2017 version of the car, that features two new stylistic packages. The customers can now
Abarth 124 Spider

John Kendrick -
Madness Autoworks has prepared a tuning package for the Abarth 124 Spider, that include cosmetic and mechanical changes. The Italian roadster features 18-inch
A Ferrari F40 owned by Eric Clapton is up for sale

John Kendrick -
Eric Clapton is a legend of rock and a big fan of Ferrari, having many cars of the company in his collection, including the one-off SP12 EC. A Ferrari F40 that was owned by
2018 Ford Mustang Convertible facelift

John Kendrick -
Ford unveiled the convertible version of the revamped Mustang, which was presented three days ago. Aesthetically, the car has the same cosmetic changes as the coupe
DS has trademarked the E-Tense name

John Kendrick -
DS presented at the Geneva auto show, last year, the E-Tense concept, with rumors saying back then that the French premium company of Citroen would not sent the car

