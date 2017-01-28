Latest Articles
Old Concept Cars: Subaru B11S
Subaru presented at the 2003 Geneva auto show the Subaru B11S Concept, a four-door coupe that resembled the Mazda RX-8. Subaru characterized it as a "Grand Turismo Utility" vehicle that
Custom 1932 Ford with a Twin Turbo Ferrari V8 engine
A custom 1932 Ford that is equipped with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo Ferrari V8 engine is up for sale. The car delivers close to 950 hp and it is combined with a 6-speed manual
NEVS got the green light to produce electric Saab cars
Saab's new owner, NEVS will release electric Saab cars, since they have recently managed to get approval to start to building electric cars at their factory in the city of Tianjin
Car Legends: Daihatsu Charade DeTomaso 926R
In the 1985 Tokyo Motor Show, Daihatsu presented a mid-engine prototype for Group B that would participate in racing in 1986. The car was equipped with a three-cylinder 926
The Toyota Supra Concept will be presented in October
Toyota will unveil at the Tokyo Motor Show the Toyota Supra Concept. When the company presented the FT-1 Concept in 2014, everybody was amazed. The new Supra will
Mercedes AMG GT Roadster Super Bowl promo video
Mercedes has prepared their Superbowl promo video for the AMG GT Roadster. The video targets the audience of baby boomers (currently 53 to 71 years old) as it
Old Concept Cars: Chevrolet Corvette Ramarro
Bertone presented in 1983 at Los Angeles, the Corvette Ramarro Concept, which was based on the chassis of the Corvette C4 and was equipped with a 6.0-liter V8
Bentley shows the off-road capabilities of the Bentayga in a promo...
Bentley released a promo video for the Bentayga, that features the car on the lands of Chile and Bolivia, testing its off-road capabilities on dirt roads and
An Alpina B7 Biturbo painted in brown with gold accents
Alpina presented the B7 BiTurbo at previous year's Geneva auto show and now a beautiful B7 BiTurbo that is painted in brown with gold accents is located in a dealership
Nissan will present the new Z model in November
Nissan is working on the new generation of their Z model, which is expected to be presented at the next Tokyo Motor Show in November. The Nissan 370Z has completed
