The new Shelby Mustang GT500 will be presented in 3 days
Everybody was expecting to see the new Shelby Mustang GT500 at the Detroit auto show, but Ford announced that the unveiling of the stronger model of the Mustang will take
The Hyundai Creta Pickup will be released on the Brazilian market...
Hyundai is determined to enter the pickup market worldwide, the company had presented at the Detroit motor show, two years ago, the Santa Cruz concept and some
A McLaren P1 GTR is up for sale
McLaren has built just 45 P1 GTR, with the car being the track version of the P1. One of these 45 P1 GTR is up for sale. This McLaren P1 GTR is the second GTR that came
Ferrari 488 GTB by Liberty Walk
Liberty Walk presented a body kit for the Ferrari GTB 488 at this year's Tokyo Auto Salon. The new body kit consists of a front splitter, wide fenders, new side skirts, a ducktail
Maserati is recalling the Levante S in USA
Maserati North America announced that they are recalling for the second time the Levante, before the car completes a year of commercial presence. The Italian company is recalling
Old Concept Cars: Μazda 626 MPS Concept
Mazda presented the 626 MPS Concept at the 2000 Geneva motor show. The car was based on the simple 626 and it was equipped with a 2.5-liter twin turbo KL-ZE engine
Old Concept Cars: Audi Steppenwolf
Audi presented the Steppenwolf concept at the Paris exhibition in 2000. Although the concept did not pass directly in production, Audi presented six years later the
1986 Alpina B6 E30 is heading to auction
Alpina had a very limited production during the 80s and 90s, witch maked the models of that era quite rare today, with their prices being very big and in some cases being
Subaru at Tokyo Auto Salon
Subaru brought at the Tokyo Auto Salon eight cars, including two concepts and four racing cars. All cars have been modified by STI, with the BRZ STI Sport Concept to be
Life-size Lego Batmobile from Chevrolet
Chevrolet teamed with DC Comics and they built a life-sized Batmobile from Lego bricks for the new LEGO Batman movie, due in cinemas next month, with the car being
