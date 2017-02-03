Latest Articles
Old Concept Cars: Volkswagen Golf GTI W12 650
Back in 2007, Volkswagen presented at Worthersee, the Golf GTI W12 650, a fifth-generation Golf GTI, with a W12 engine from Bentley, which had two turbos and
Seat is thinking of a sporty crossover
Seat has in its range the Ateca, while they are preparing to also add the Arona. The CEO of the Spanish company, Luca de Meo, in a recent interview said that in 3 years
A modified Toyota Supra MK3 that produces 1,600 hp
The Toyota Supra that you see in the main picture, is no ordinary Supra MK3, it has been nicknamed "The Great White" and its 2JZ engine has been modified to produce
Car Legends: Toyota Aygo Crazy
I know that you may be wondering, "Why would an Aygo be a car legend?", well... this was no ordinary Aygo, it was a one-off car created by Toyota, equipped with a 1.8
Audi A7 by Liberty Walk
Liberty Walk has prepared a tuning package for the Audi A7. The car features a wide body kit, with riveted fenders, a front spoiler, a ducktail spoiler, a lowered suspension
New teaser video of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
Dodge released a fourth teaser video of the Challenger SRT Demon, which will make its debut at the New York auto show in April, with rumors saying that it will produce
Rumors: The Ferrari F12 M will produce 800 hp
Ferrari will unveil at Geneva, the F12M, the renewed F12berlinetta, but already the Italian company has unveiled the car to some good customers. According to rumors the car
Tata will present a sports car in Geneva
Tata Motors, the company that owns of Jaguar Land Rover, will present at the Geneva auto show a new two-seater mid-engine sports car. The car will be released through
NanoFlowcell Quant 48Volt Concept
NanoFlowcell, a small company based in Liechtenstein, announced that they will present at the Geneva auto show, the Quant 48Volt, a concept supercar that has four
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S by ABT
ABT presented a tuning package that they have prepared for the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S. Mechanically the 2.0-liter TSI engine of the car gets stronger by 60 hp
