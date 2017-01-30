A 1928 Bentley 4½-Litre Le Mans Sports is heading to auction

A 1928 Bentley 4½-Litre Le Mans Sports is going to be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s, with its estimated selling price being between $6.5 to $7.5 million. The pre-war racing car will be auctioned at this year’s Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance in March.

The car has participated twice in the endurance race of Le Mans, finishing in 1929 in third place, while in the same year it had participated in other endurance races, such as the Brooklands Double Twelve. After the end of its racing career, it was bought by a collector.

