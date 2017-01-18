2017 MINI Countryman JCW

Mini presented the new Countryman John Cooper Works that is equipped with a 4-cylinder 2.0-liter turbo engine producing 231 hp with 350 Nm of torque.









It will be available with a five speed manual transmission and an 8-speed automatic, while it will be able to do the 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds, with its top speed being 233 km/h.

The car has an upgraded suspension, compared to the simple Countryman and four-piston Brembo front brakes . It will have the Dynamic Damper Control system with electronically controlled shock absorbers that gives the driver the ability to choose from a range of settings, for more comfort or sportiness.

The new MINI Countryman JCW features LED daytime running lights a discreet spoiler and a dark green exterior paint called Rebel Green combined with red accents. Its interior has an advance infotainment system with a 6.5 inch display and a rearview camera.

The car has many security systems such as collision warning and automatic activation of brakes, active cruise control, automatic headlights, license plate detection, and a heads-up display, among others.