2018 Subaru Legacy

Subaru unveiled the revamped Legacy, which will make its debut at the Chicago auto show. The car has new bumpers, a new grille, LED fog lights, new lights and new wheels.









It is available with a four-cylinder 2.5-liter engine producing 175 hp with 236 Nm of torque and a 3.6-liter inline six-cylinder engine delivering 256 hp with 335 Nm of torque. Both engines are combined with a CVT transmission that features upgrades, in order to offer smoother acceleration. The car’s suspensions has new settings, with a torque-vectoring system being offered for the four-wheel drive models.

Its interior features high quality materials, a new upholstery, better sound insulation, a new center console and a new infotainment system with a 6.5-inch touchscreen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.