2019 Kia Stinger GT Atlantica

Kia released a special edition of the Stinger GT, called Atlantica, which will be available exclusively in America. This edition borrows design elements from the European and Korean specification Stinger and it is intended to honor the various global groups that helped develop the vehicle.









It will be produced in a limited number of only 500 cars and it will have the rims of the European Stinger. On the other hand, the Stinger logos are the same ones as those of the model circulating in Korea, as well as the unique blue color. Its interior has unique Nappa Espresso Brown leather lining, with black suede roof. The Stinger GT Atlantica features wireless charging, surround view monitor, heated seats, and a special tag on the center console.