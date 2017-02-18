Alpina is teasing the B5 Bi-Turbo

With BMW having unveiled the new generation of the 5 series, Alpina will present at the upcoming Geneva auto show in early March the new B5 Biturbo. The company has released a teaser video of the car, that you can see here.









The B5 Biturbo will be equipped with a bi turbo 4.4-litre V8 engine, which will produce more than 600 hp with 800 Nm of torque, that will enable it to complete the 0-100 km/h, in less than four seconds, with its top speed reaching 330 km/h. The car will also have a new body kit, the characteristic rims of Alpina, blue brake calipers and Akrapovic quad exhaust tailpipes.