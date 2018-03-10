BMW Alpina XD4

Alpina presented in Geneva the XD4, which is based on the new BMW X4. The car is powered by a 3.0-litre diesel six cylinder engine producing 388 hp with 770 Nm of torque, available from just 1,750 rpm. This power enables the XD4 to do the 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds, with its top speed to be 265 km/h and the power being transfered through an automatic 8-speed Steptronic gearbox.









There is also a gasoline version available, which features a 3.0-liter twin-turbo six cylinder engine, delivering 330 hp with 700 Nm of torque. This version can do the 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds, while its top speed reaches 255 km/h. The car has a new sport suspension with adjustable shocks, a rear limited slip differential and 20-inch rims, which optionally reach up to 22 inches.