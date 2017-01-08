Car Legends: Lamborghini Diablo GT1 Stradale

Back in 1996 Lamborghini wanted to race with a Diablo in the GT Championships, but they had to omologate the car, before, which means that they had to produce a street legal version of it. A company from Toulon, France, called SAT, specialized in design of prototypes and racing cars, took over the task of producing the street-legal car.









The Lamborghini Diablo GT1 Stradale was equipped with a 6.0-liter V12 engine that produced 655 hp. The car had a very extreme and at the same time beautiful, aerodynamic body kit consisting of a new front bumper, new air intakes on the hood, roof scoops and a rear spoiler with air ducts, with the retractable headlights being replaced with fixed ones.The car had also carbon fiber body panels, with its weight being only 1050 kg. Only two Lamborghini Diablo GT1 Stradale exist in the world.

The first Diablo GT1 was used to race in Japan and was sold to JLOC to race in the GTC class, while the second one, remained the property of SAT and was put for sale, at a price of €2,5 million, according to rumors.