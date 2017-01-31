Leaked images of the new SEAT Ibiza

The official unveiling of the SEAT Ibiza is scheduled for today, in an event that will be held in Barcelona, but the first photos of the car, have already been leaked on the internet.









The new SEAT Ibiza follows the same design philosophy with its predecessor, while it borrows several elements from the SEAT Leon. It is a bit more bulky than the previous model, although for the moment we don’t know its exact dimensions.

The new SEAT Ibiza will certainly be available with a 3-cylinder 1.0-liter TSI and a 3-cylinder 1.4-liter TDI that are available in the existing Ibiza. The stronger versions are expected to use the new 1.5-liter TSI that we saw for the first time in the revamped Volkswagen Golf. In the future the company will present a crossover based on the Ibiza, which will be placed under the Ateca and it will be exclusively front-wheel drive.