New teaser video of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

Dodge released a fourth teaser video of the Challenger SRT Demon, which will make its debut at the New York auto show in April, with rumors saying that it will produce 760 hp.









The demon will be accompanied by 18 unique elements that maximize flexibility and exclusivity, including Demon-branded gear, spare wheels, the Demon Track Pack, and many other items, with each Challenger SRT Demon having a special tag with the name of the owner.

The car will have only the driver’s seat, with the other interior parts being removed, to reduce its weight by 97.5 kg. Apart from the rear seats and the passenger seat that will be removed, the SRT Demon will have a new steering wheel, less sound proofing material, smaller brakes and new 18-inch rims. The car will be rear-wheel drive and will have drag tires on its standard equipment.