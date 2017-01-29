Old Concept Cars: Subaru B11S

Subaru presented at the 2003 Geneva auto show the Subaru B11S Concept, a four-door coupe that resembled the Mazda RX-8. Subaru characterized it as a “Grand Turismo Utility” vehicle that could comfortably accommodate 4 passengers and their luggage.









It was equipped with a six-cylinder bi turbo engine that produced 400 hp with 550 Nm of torque, combined with a 5-speed automatic transmission. It had an all-wheel-drive system and 65% of the torque was sent to the rear axle, with the remaining 35% going to the front wheels.

A pretty interesting feature was its “frosted glass” roof that was designed exclusively for the car and was inspired by Japanese umbrellas, which gave a more interesting and bright touch at its interior. Unfortunately Subaru never took the decision to sent it in production.