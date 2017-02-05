Old Concept Cars: Volvo S60 Polestar

Volvo presented the S60 Polestar Concept at the Gothenburg City Race in 2012. The car was a one-off performance prototype created for an anonymous customer, with rumors back then saying that it might be sent to production.









Stylistically it had a new body kit which was wider by 20 mm, consisting of a new front bumper with a splitter, a new rear bumper, a discreet rear spoiler and a diffuser. It stood on 19-inch rims with its tires measuring 265/30. Its interior featured an Alcantara upholstery and sports seats.

Mechanically it was equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 engine producing 508 hp with 575 Nm of torque, that enabled it to do the 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds, with its top speed reaching 300 km/h. The engine was paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The chassis of the car was improved, with its distance from the ground being 30 mm lower. The car had an Ohlins suspension, a Haldex all-wheel drive system and big Brembo 6-piston brakes with 380 mm discs on the front and 302 mm at the rear.