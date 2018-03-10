Rimac C_Two

Rimac presented officially their new electric hypercar, the C_Two, that delivers 1915 hp with 2,300 Nm of torque and it is able to do the 0-96 km/h in just 1.85 seconds and the 0-300 km/h in 11.8 seconds, having a top speed of 412 km/h.









The car can do the quarter-mile in 9.1 seconds. It has a battery of 120 kWh, with its autonomy amounting to 650 km in the NEDC test cycle, while it is also equipped with an autonomous Level 4 technology, which means that the system will be able to drive the car by itself, without human intervention.

The battery can be charged to 80%, within 30 minutes, the navigation system will be able to load the tracks around the world and show the driver the ideal line, as well as the ideal braking points in order to make a faster time. It has active aerodynamics with many active parts.

Its interior features several digital screens inside, suede and leather linings, carbon decorations, with its monocoque frame, as well as the subframes to be made of carbon, while the impact points are made of aluminum. The autonomous system consists of 8 cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors, 2 LiDAR and 6 radars. All this collects data of a volume of 8 terabytes per hour. Rimac wants to build 150 C_Two and to start their deliveries from 2020. For the time being, they didn’t announce its price.