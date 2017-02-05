Seat is thinking of a sporty crossover

Seat has in its range the Ateca, while they are preparing to also add the Arona. The CEO of the Spanish company, Luca de Meo, in a recent interview said that in 3 years from now, the company will release in the market a sporty crossover with coupe elements, like the Porsche Macan.









Until that happens, Seat will offer the Ateca Cupra, which will be presented at the Geneva auto show and will be equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine producing 300 hp. At the same time, Seat is planning on developing a fully electric vehicle that will go on sale in 2019, while in 2020 they will present a plug-in hybrid car.