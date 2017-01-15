Subaru at Tokyo Auto Salon

Subaru brought at the Tokyo Auto Salon eight cars, including two concepts and four racing cars. All cars have been modified by STI, with the BRZ STI Sport Concept to be based on the BRZ GT, having black 18-inch rims, a red interior and an aerodynamic body kit.









The company also brought the WRX S4 STI Sport Concept with an improved style and increased performance. The racing cars that Subaru presented are the BRZ GT300, the WRX STI NBR Challenge of the 24 hours of Nurburgring race, the WRX STI for the Japanese Rally Championship and the BRZ CG Robot Racing 2017.