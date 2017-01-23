Subaru will present the new XV in Geneva

Subaru will present the new XV in this year’s Geneva auto show. The second generation of Subaru’s compact crossover will be based on the company’s new Global Platform, the sane one used by the new Impreza.









The car will be available with boxer engines and a four-wheel drive system, with the new platform offering stronger joints, something that is expected to reduce vibration, while increasing rigidity and making the car’s handling better.

Thanks to the new platform, the engine is placed 5 mm lower, with the center of gravity of the car being closer to the ground.