Subaru WRX facelift

Subaru unveiled the facelift model of the current generation of the WRX and WRX STI, that feature a slightly redesigned front part, a larger lower opening, which makes the cars seem more aggressive, redesigned LED lights and new mounting brackets for the roof rack.









Mechanically, the WRX is equipped with a 2-liter boxer engine producing 268 hp, combined with a 6-speed manual transmission, or optionally with the Sport Lineartronic CVT automatic gearbox. The front and rear suspensions have new settings that improve stability when cornering and also ride quality.

The WRX STI is equipped with a 2.5-liter boxer engine producing 305 hp, combined with an electronic control system for quicker and smoother response. The car stands on 19-inch alloy wheels, with tires sized 245/35, it has Brembo 6-piston brake calipers on the front and 2-piston at the rear.