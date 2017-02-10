Subaru WRX STI by Rowen

Rowen International presented a tuning package for the Subaru WRX STI, that adds to the car a new body kit consisting of new bumpers, LED daytime running lights, new side skirts, a spoiler and a new rear diffuser.









The car has also new alloy wheels, a lower suspension and quad exhaust tailpipes. The company has not announced any mechanical improvements on the car, which is originally equipped with a four-cylinder 2.5-liter engine producing 310 hp at 6,000 rpm with 407 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, combined with a 6-speed manual transmission, that allows it to do the 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds and to have a top speed of 255 km/h.