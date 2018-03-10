Alpina presented in Geneva the XD4, which is based on the new BMW X4. The car is powered by a 3.0-litre diesel six cylinder engine producing 388 hp with 770 Nm of torque, available from just 1,750 rpm. This power enables the XD4 to do the 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds, with its top speed to be 265 km/h and the power being transfered