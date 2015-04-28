Vehiclejar Blog
Porsche Macan by Topcar

Porsche Macan by Topcar

Ray Kemeyo -
0
TopCar prepared a Porsche Macan that features an aftermarket body kit. The car is painted in a gold color, while it features golden carbon details and wooden
MINI Cooper by Liberty Walk

MINI Cooper by Liberty Walk

Ray Kemeyo -
0
Liberty Walk has prepared a wide body kit for the MINI Cooper, which consists of new bumpers, fenders, side skirts, spoilers and a diffuser. The car also features
Porsche Cayenne by Topcar

Porsche Cayenne by Topcar

Ray Kemeyo -
0
Topcar presented a new tuning package for the renewed Porsche Cayenne. The package that is called Advantage features the front lights of the 911, the rear lights
Lexus NX by Wald International

Lexus NX by Wald International

Ray Kemeyo -
0
Wald International presented their tuning kit for the Lexus NX, which features a new body kit consisting of front spoiler, diffuser, inflated fenders, new rear bumper
Bentley Continental GT by Vorsteiner

Bentley Continental GT by Vorsteiner

Ray Kemeyo -
0
Vorsteiner presented another tuning package for the Bentley Continental GT V8. The name of the package is BR10RS and it features a new body kit consisting of many
Mercedes G63 AMG by Progressive Autosports

Mercedes G63 AMG by Progressive Autosports

Ray Kemeyo -
0
Progressive Autosports presented a body kit for the G63 AMG, which consists of
Jaguar F-Type by Startech

Jaguar F-Type by Startech

Ray Kemeyo -
0
Startech will present at Geneva their tuning package for the Jaguar F-Type. The package features a body kit consisting of
Cadillac ATS-V Sedan and Coupe at Los Angeles auto show 2014

Cadillac ATS-V Sedan and Coupe at Los Angeles auto show 2014

John Kendrick -
0
Cadillac presented at the Los Angeles auto show the ATS-V Sedan and Coupe. The cars are described as a luxury car for dual-use. The...
BMW EVO i3

BMW EVO i3

admin -
0
The Japanese are known for their love for tuning cars. So it's not particularly surprising that the first tuned BMW i3 we see comes from...
Mercedes-Benz SL SR66.2 by Suhorovsky Design

Mercedes-Benz SL SR66.2 by Suhorovsky Design

admin -
0
Suhurovsky Design presents a body kit for the Mercedes SL. The wide body kit, consists of a new hood, new front bumper with carbon fiber...
