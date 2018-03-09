Vehiclejar Blog
Bugatti Chiron Sport

Ray Kemeyo -
Bugatti presented a new version of the Chiron at Geneva. The Sport, version of the car, does not yield more hp than the simple Chiron that produces 1,500 hp, but it is lighter, while having also better handling. The Bugatti Chiron Sport is 18 kg lighter, compared to the normal Chiron, having new lighter rims, windscreen
Bugatti teases the Chiron

John Kendrick -
Bugatti has prepared a video for the new year, that also teases the Chiron. The video though does not reveal anything about the car, which the company has described
Bugatti teases the Chiron

John Kendrick -
Bugatti presented a Christmas card with which they are teasing the Chiron, their new hypercar, that will be presented at the Geneva auto show in March. Bugatti
Bugatti has confirmed that their new model will be named Chiron

John Kendrick -
Bugatti has officially confirmed that their new hyper car will be named Chiron and that it will make its world debut at the Geneva auto show in March of 2016
Bugatti Chiron to be available also as a hybrid

Marco Vertizeli -
The CEO of Volkswagen, Martin Winterkorn has said that Bugatti will produce the replacement of the Veyron, which will be available also in a hybrid version. The
Buggati Chiron test mule at the Nurburgring

Rumors: Bugatti Chiron will be able to do the 0-100 km/h...

Marco Vertizeli -
0
Rumors say that the Bugatti Chiron will be able to do the 0-100 km/h in 2 seconds, approximately half a second faster than the Veyron Super Sport World Record

