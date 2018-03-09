Home Tags Bugatti
Bugatti Chiron Sport
Bugatti presented a new version of the Chiron at Geneva. The Sport, version of the car, does not yield more hp than the simple Chiron that produces 1,500 hp, but it is lighter, while having also better handling. The Bugatti Chiron Sport is 18 kg lighter, compared to the normal Chiron, having new lighter rims, windscreen
Bugatti Niniette 66
Bugatti presented the Niniette 66, a beautiful speedboat, that is inspired by the Chiron and is created by Palmer Johnson. The speedboat is able to reach a top speed of 44
A 2012 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport with only 538 miles...
RM Sotheby's will auction in Amelia Island a 2012 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport, that has traveled only 528 miles. The car's estimated selling price ranges from $1.5 up to
Bugatti Veyron vs Rimac Concept_One
Electric cars are not built just to be eco-friendly, some of them are really fast and pack a lot of power and the Rimac Concept_One is one of those cars. It is equipped
Old Concept Cars: Bugatti EB 218 concept
In 1999 Bugatti presented at the Geneva auto show a concept four-door sedan, called EB 218, that was the evolution of the EB 112 that made its debut in 1993. It was
1994 Bugatti EB110 GT heading to auction
Bugatti had built just 126 EB110 from 1991 to 1995, with this EB110 GT of 1994 that is pictured below, heading to auction. The car will be auctioned by RM Sotheby's
Bugatti teases the Chiron
Bugatti has prepared a video for the new year, that also teases the Chiron. The video though does not reveal anything about the car, which the company has described
Bugatti presented a Christmas card with which they are teasing the Chiron, their new hypercar, that will be presented at the Geneva auto show in March. Bugatti
Bugatti and Palmer Johnson presented a yacht
Bugatti has worked with Palmer Johnson to prepare a luxury yacht, which is part of the Niniette series. Palmer Johnson says that the yacht will be made of
Bugatti has confirmed that their new model will be named Chiron
Bugatti has officially confirmed that their new hyper car will be named Chiron and that it will make its world debut at the Geneva auto show in March of 2016