Jaguar is close to returning to racing, with the F-Type GT3

Jaguar is close to giving the green light to return to motorsports with the F-Type GT3. The decision will be taken before Christmas, and...
Jaguar F-Type by Arden

Arden, unveiled a limited interventions upgrade package for the F-Type Coupe and Roadster. Originally with a cost of €329 you can have the classic Jaguar...
Jaguar's ad for the Superbowl

Jaguar presented the ad for this year's Super Bowl. Starring Tom Hiddleston, Mark Strong and Sir Ben Kingsley, the British firm advertises the F-Type...

