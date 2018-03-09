Home Tags F
2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt
Ford presented in Geneva the Mustang Bullitt, that is equipped with a 5.0-liter V8 engine that yields 465 hp with 530 Nm of torque, combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The car is based on the Mustang GT and wears all the components of the Premium and Performance equipment packages. It is offered in two colors
Bugatti Chiron Sport
Bugatti presented a new version of the Chiron at Geneva. The Sport, version of the car, does not yield more hp than the simple Chiron that produces 1,500 hp, but it is lighter, while having also better handling. The Bugatti Chiron Sport is 18 kg lighter, compared to the normal Chiron, having new lighter rims, windscreen
Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder
Lamborghini presented the Huracan Performante Spyder in Geneva. The car is powered by a 5.2-liter V10 atmospheric engine, producing 640 hp at 8,000 rpm with 600 Nm of torque. It has a new air intake, a new exhaust, titanium valves, with its weight being reduced by 35 kg, with almost 11 kg, being reduced by the new exhaust
A gorgeous 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO is heading to auction
RM Sotheby's will auction on 9 September, this gorgeous Ferrari 288 GTO, with its estimated sale price ranging from €3,25 to €4 million. The project "GTO" started
Ferrari Portofino
Ferrari in a surprise move revealed the Portofino, which is the successor of the California T, prior to its official debut at the Frankfurt auto show. The car
BMW presented officially the new M5
BMW unveiled the new M5, the fastest M5 ever, 3 weeks before its official debut at the Frankfurt auto show. The car is equipped with a 4.4-liter V8 bi turbo engine
Guntherwerks 400R, a beautifully modified Porsche 911 (993)
Guntherwerks presented a 993 with an atmospheric 4.0-liter engine that produces 400 hp. The iconic 993 was equipped with a 3.6-liter boxer engine producing 270 horsepower
Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet
Mercedes-Benz revealed at Pebble Beach Concours d' Elegance the Maybach 6 Cabriolet. Basically it is the drop-top version of the Mercedes-Maybach 6. It is the
Leaked pictures of the BMW Z4 Concept
BMW released a teaser photo of the BMW Z4 Concept 2 days ago, before presenting it at Pebble Beach, but today the official pictures of the Z4 Concept were leaked
A racing 1994 Ferrari 333 SP is heading to auction
The Ferrari 333 SP is a rare race, which was presented at the end of 1993, for the IMSA Championship of 1994. It was the result of a collaboration between Michelotto