Vehiclejar Blog
Tags Ferrari 288 GTO

Tag: Ferrari 288 GTO

A gorgeous 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO is heading to auction

A gorgeous 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO is heading to auction

John Kendrick -
0
RM Sotheby's will auction on 9 September, this gorgeous Ferrari 288 GTO, with its estimated sale price ranging from €3,25 to €4 million. The project "GTO" started
1985 Ferrari 288 GTO heads to auction

1985 Ferrari 288 GTO heads to auction

John Kendrick -
0
A 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO will be auctioned at Pebble Beach by Mecum Auctions, that estimates that it will reach a value between $2 and $3 million. The car started
One of five Ferrari 288 GTO Evoluzione for sale

One of five Ferrari 288 GTO Evoluzione for sale

Marco Vertizeli -
0
On of the five Ferrari 288 GTO Evoluzione, build by the Italian company is up for sale. Essentially there are just four 288 GTO Evoluzione that can be used, since
World's fastest Ferrari does 275,4 miles per hour

World’s fastest Ferrari does 275,4 miles per hour

John Kendrick -
0
More Ferrari news Advertisment The red Ferrari 288 GTO that you see in the main photo of the article, is the fastest Ferrari in the world, since a few years...
RM Auctions reults

RM Auctions results

John Kendrick -
0
More Car news Advertisment RM Auctions sold a 1964 Ferrari 250 LM with chassis number 5899 GT for $ 9.600.000, making a new auction record, taking the record from...
1985 Ferrari 288 GTO goes to auction

1985 Ferrari 288 GTO goes to auction

John Kendrick -
0
More Ferrari news Advertisment A red 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO will go to auction by RM Auctions on the 15th of the month in Arizona, and it is estimated to...
Ferrari 458 GTO Turbo Design Study

Ferrari 458 GTO Turbo Design Study

admin -
0
The Ferrari 288 GTO has closed 30 years of life this year and Steve Morfouasse, wanted to create a GTO version of the 458. The 458 GTO would...
The Ferrari 288 GTO - Group B Spec

The Ferrari 288 GTO – Group B Spec

admin -
0
So the TaxTheRich100 youtube channel made another video, driving a supercar like it should really be driven (Group B style). The Ferrari 288 GTO does some sliding,...

Tuners

Bentley Bentayga by DMC

Bentley Bentayga by DMC

Ray Kemeyo -
0
DMC presented a new tuning kit for the Bentley Bentayga, equipping the luxury SUV with a new spoiler, new decorations on the front bumper and on the fenders, a new
Guntherwerks 400R, a beautifully modified Porsche 911 (993)

Guntherwerks 400R, a beautifully modified Porsche 911 (993)

Audi SQ5 by ABT

ABT presents a tuning package for the Audi SQ5

Lamborghini Aventador SV by Liberty Walk

Lamborghini Aventador SV by Liberty Walk

McLaren 12C with 3 turbos and 1,200 hp

McLaren 12C with 3 turbos and 1,200 hp

Social

1,416FansLike
5,706FollowersFollow

Motorcycles

Ducati 900 SS by Birdie Customs

Ducati 900 SS by Birdie Customs

Honda CB900 by Sp9ine

Honda CB900 by Sp9ine

Vanguard V7

Vanguard V7

Popular Categories

© 2013-2017 Vehiclejar Blog