2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt
Ford presented in Geneva the Mustang Bullitt, that is equipped with a 5.0-liter V8 engine that yields 465 hp with 530 Nm of torque, combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The car is based on the Mustang GT and wears all the components of the Premium and Performance equipment packages. It is offered in two colors
Old Concept Cars: Ford Mustang Giugiaro
Back in 2006 Giugiaro presented a very interesting version of the Mustang, that was developed by the son of the famous designer. The concept had doors that opened upwards
Ford Mustang by Tickford
Tickford presented upgrade packages for the Ford Mustang. The first package makes the Mustang that is equipped with the 2.3-liter Ecoboost engine produce an extra 50 hp
2018 Ford Mustang Convertible facelift
Ford unveiled the convertible version of the revamped Mustang, which was presented three days ago. Aesthetically, the car has the same cosmetic changes as the coupe
2018 Ford Mustang facelift
Ford unveiled the renewed version of the sixth generation of the Mustang, which will be available from next autumn in the US and after one year from now, in Europe
New informaton on the Zero to 60 Designs GTT
Zero to 60 Designs presented at SEMA this November the GTT, a modified Ford Mustang, which borrows some design elements from the Ford GT. Now the company gave
Ford Mustang Black Shadow and Blue Editions
Ford unveiled two special versions of the Mustang for the European market. The first one is called Mustang Black Shadow and the second one Mustang Blue Edition, with the first
Ford Mustang GT “Tune it safe”
Tune it Safe, the project between the German Ministry of transport and the VDAT (Verbant Der Automobil Tuner), which aims, to promote the secure and reliable tuning
1965 Ford Mustang by Timeless Kustoms with 1,000 hp
Timeless Kustoms at this year's SEMA presented a modified 1965 Mustang that has a new body kit, with its chassis being a special creation of Art Morrison and its
Ford Mustang GT4
Ford presented at SEMA, the Mustang GT4, a racing version of the Mustang that can participate in the Grand Sport class championships of the IMSA Continental Tire