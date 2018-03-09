Vehiclejar Blog
2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt

Ford presented in Geneva the Mustang Bullitt, that is equipped with a 5.0-liter V8 engine that yields 465 hp with 530 Nm of torque, combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The car is based on the Mustang GT and wears all the components of the Premium and Performance equipment packages. It is offered in two colors
Ford GT ’67 Heritage Edition

Ford presented a special anniversary edition of the new GT, that is named '67 Heritage Edition, it pays homage to Ford's victory in the 24-hour Le Mans race in
The last remaining Ford GT40 Roadster is up for sale

The only Ford GT40 Roadster that has remained alive until today, is up for sale. It is one of the 12 prototype GT40 that were built by Ford and one of the 6 roadsters
Old Concept Cars Ford Mustang Giugiaro

Back in 2006 Giugiaro presented a very interesting version of the Mustang, that was developed by the son of the famous designer. The concept had doors that opened upwards
Old Concept Cars Ford Fiesta Tuareg

Ford presented in 1978 the Fiesta Tuareg concept, which was the result of a collaboration between Ghia and the Ford Design Center of North America. The idea behind the
2017 Ford Fiesta ST

Ford presented the new Fiesta ST, that will make its debut at the Geneva auto show on March 7. Stylistically it features a new body kit consisting of new bumpers, a new
Ford GT Competition Series

Ford presented the Competition Series for the GT, which focuses on weight reduction. According to Ford, this is the street version of the GT with the highest performance
2018 Ford Expedition

Ford presented the new generation of the Expedition. The large SUV features an aluminium body, with its weight being reduced by 150 kilos, reaching 2,360 kg. The car has
Car Legends Ford Festiva V6 Shogun

The Ford Festiva V6 Shogun was equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 engine derived from the Taurus SHO, mounted behind the driver's seat, with the hot hatch to produce
Ford Mustang by Tickford

Tickford presented upgrade packages for the Ford Mustang. The first package makes the Mustang that is equipped with the 2.3-liter Ecoboost engine produce an extra 50 hp
