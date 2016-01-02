Home Tags Gumpert Apollo
Gumpert has been renamed to Apollo
Gumpert GmbH has been bought by Ideal TeamVenture, that has its headquarters in Hong Kong. The new owner of Gumpert will restructure the company, firstly, they
Gumpert Apollo Replica
A Chinese guy has created this Gumpert Apollo Replica, with much smaller dimensions and design much like that of the real Apollo, the chinese creation has a body...
Gumpert Tornante
The Gumpert Tornante is a car presented by Gumpert 3 years ago at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show. The head of Sales Managment and...