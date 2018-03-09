Lamborghini presented the Huracan Performante Spyder in Geneva. The car is powered by a 5.2-liter V10 atmospheric engine, producing 640 hp at 8,000 rpm with 600 Nm of torque. It has a new air intake, a new exhaust, titanium valves, with its weight being reduced by 35 kg, with almost 11 kg, being reduced by the new exhaust