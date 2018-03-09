Home Tags Huracan
Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder
Lamborghini presented the Huracan Performante Spyder in Geneva. The car is powered by a 5.2-liter V10 atmospheric engine, producing 640 hp at 8,000 rpm with 600 Nm of torque. It has a new air intake, a new exhaust, titanium valves, with its weight being reduced by 35 kg, with almost 11 kg, being reduced by the new exhaust
Lamborghini Huracan Performante
Lamborghini presented at Geneva, the Huracan Performante, the most powerful version of the Huracan, that is officially the fastest production car on the Nurburgring with
Vorsteiner presented officially the Huracan Novara
Vorsteiner at this year's SEMA presented the Novara, a modifed Lamborghini Huracan, painted in a purple color. The car has a new front bumper with larger air
Twin-turbo Lamborghini Huracan
The Lamborghini Huracan comes equipped with a 5.2 liter V10 engine that produces 610 hp at 8,250 rpm with 560 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, but the Huracan in the
Lamborghini Huracan with an iPE exhaust
The Lamborghini Huracan is equipped with a 5.2 liter V10 engine producing 610 hp at 8,250 rpm and 560 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. It can do the 0-100 km/h in 3,2
Deadmau5 is planing to buy a Lamborghini “Purrican”
More Lamborghini news Advertisment The Canadian DJ Deadmau5 may have become known to most people by his music, but to petrolheads he became famous whith his Purrari. So after...
Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4 Behind the Scenes
The Huracan has taken the place of the Gallardo, the most successful commercial model of Lamborghini. The new supercar with the 5.2 V10 of 610 hp is...
Geneva 2014: Lamborghini Huracan
Lamborghini presented officially in Geneva, the Huracan, its new supercar that replaces the highly successful Gallardo. The car already has 700 orders and it is equipped...
The Official trailer of the Lamborghini Huracan
Lamborghini 5 days before it presents the Huracán at the Geneva Motor Show, uploaded the official trailer of the Huracán, the car that will replace the...
Leaked prices of the Lamborghini Huracan in UK
Even though we are months before the start of sales for the brand new Lamborghini Huracan, the the price of the car in the...
