Home Tags Lamborghini Aventador LP
Tag: Lamborghini Aventador LP
Lamborghini Aventador LP800-SV La maXXina by Wheelsandmore
Wheelsandmore presents a modified Lamborghini Aventador SV, called LP800-SV La maXXina, with its 6.5 liter V12 engine being tuned and producing 800 hp with
Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Pirelli Edition
More Lamborghini news Advertisment Lamborghini presented the Aventador LP 700-4 Pirelli Edition, which celebrates the long-term cooperation of the two Italian companies. The special edition of the supercar features...
Lamborghini Aventador LP720 Roadster MV by DMC
DMC has built another body kit for the Lamborghini Aventador Roadster. It consists of new bumpers, a large rear spoiler, side skirts, diffuser and...
Lamborghini Aventador LP988 Edizione GT by DMC
DMC unveiled the LP998 Edizione GT body kit for the Lamborghini Aventador, which costs $89.900 and is inspired by the Veneno, featuring new bumpers, an...