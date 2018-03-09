Vehiclejar Blog
Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder

Ray Kemeyo -
Lamborghini presented the Huracan Performante Spyder in Geneva. The car is powered by a 5.2-liter V10 atmospheric engine, producing 640 hp at 8,000 rpm with 600 Nm of torque. It has a new air intake, a new exhaust, titanium valves, with its weight being reduced by 35 kg, with almost 11 kg, being reduced by the new exhaust
Lamborghini Huracan Performante

Marco Vertizeli -
Lamborghini presented at Geneva, the Huracan Performante, the most powerful version of the Huracan, that is officially the fastest production car on the Nurburgring with
Lamborghini released a teaser video of the Huracan Performante

Ray Kemeyo -
Lamborghini released a teaser video of the Huracan Performante, the sporty version of the Huracan, that will be officially presented in some days at the Geneva.
The extreme version of the Lamborghini Huracan will be called Performante

Marco Vertizeli -
Lamborghini has been testing for some time the extreme version of the Huracan and according to the latest rumors, the car will be named Performante. It will be lighter, having

Ray Kemeyo -
