Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder
Lamborghini presented the Huracan Performante Spyder in Geneva. The car is powered by a 5.2-liter V10 atmospheric engine, producing 640 hp at 8,000 rpm with 600 Nm of torque. It has a new air intake, a new exhaust, titanium valves, with its weight being reduced by 35 kg, with almost 11 kg, being reduced by the new exhaust
Lamborghini Huracan Performante
Lamborghini presented at Geneva, the Huracan Performante, the most powerful version of the Huracan, that is officially the fastest production car on the Nurburgring with
Lamborghini released a teaser video of the Huracan Performante
Lamborghini released a teaser video of the Huracan Performante, the sporty version of the Huracan, that will be officially presented in some days at the Geneva.
Lamborghini Huracan Spyder by O.CT Tuning, producing 805 hp
O.CT Tuning presented a tuning package for the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, that makes the 5.2-liter V10 engine of the Italian super car, produce 805 hp with 810 Nm of
A Lamborghini Huracan GT3 is up for sale
A very powerful and fast Lamborghini Huracan GT3 is up for sale. The car is prepared for the Super GT Championship, it belonged to Team Direction of Lamborghini in 2016
Lamborghini Huracan Spyder by VOS
Vision Of Speed (VOS), presented an upgrade package for the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, that features a new carbon rear spoiler, a carbon diffuser, new exhaust
The extreme version of the Lamborghini Huracan will be called Performante
Lamborghini has been testing for some time the extreme version of the Huracan and according to the latest rumors, the car will be named Performante. It will be lighter, having
Lamborghini has prepared a video for the model range of the...
We rarely see companies like Lamborghini preparing promo videos for their models, but the Italian company surprised us and presented a video that features all four versions of the
Lamborghini Huracan Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder
Lamborghini presented the Rear-Wheel Drive Huracan Spyder. According to the Italian company, the front and rear have been redesigned with the redesign not only having
Jon Olsson’s Lamborghini Huracan
Jon Olsson after selling his Murcielago and his Audi RS6 Avant, has bought a Lamborghini Huracan which is very modified, both visually and mechanically. The car has a carbon