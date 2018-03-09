Vehiclejar Blog
Tags Lamborghini Huracán

Tag: Lamborghini Huracán

Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder

Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder

Ray Kemeyo -
0
Lamborghini presented the Huracan Performante Spyder in Geneva. The car is powered by a 5.2-liter V10 atmospheric engine, producing 640 hp at 8,000 rpm with 600 Nm of torque. It has a new air intake, a new exhaust, titanium valves, with its weight being reduced by 35 kg, with almost 11 kg, being reduced by the new exhaust
Lamborghini Huracan Performante

Lamborghini Huracan Performante

Marco Vertizeli -
0
Lamborghini presented at Geneva, the Huracan Performante, the most powerful version of the Huracan, that is officially the fastest production car on the Nurburgring with
Lamborghini released a teaser video of the Huracan Performante

Lamborghini released a teaser video of the Huracan Performante

Ray Kemeyo -
0
Lamborghini released a teaser video of the Huracan Performante, the sporty version of the Huracan, that will be officially presented in some days at the Geneva.

Lamborghini Huracan Spyder by O.CT Tuning, producing 805 hp

Marco Vertizeli -
0
O.CT Tuning presented a tuning package for the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, that makes the 5.2-liter V10 engine of the Italian super car, produce 805 hp with 810 Nm of
A Lamborghini Huracan GT3 is up for sale

A Lamborghini Huracan GT3 is up for sale

Marco Vertizeli -
0
A very powerful and fast Lamborghini Huracan GT3 is up for sale. The car is prepared for the Super GT Championship, it belonged to Team Direction of Lamborghini in 2016
Lamborghini Huracan Spyder by VOS

Lamborghini Huracan Spyder by VOS

Ray Kemeyo -
0
Vision Of Speed (VOS), presented an upgrade package for the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, that features a new carbon rear spoiler, a carbon diffuser, new exhaust
The extreme version of the Lamborghini Huracan will be called Performante

The extreme version of the Lamborghini Huracan will be called Performante

Marco Vertizeli -
0
Lamborghini has been testing for some time the extreme version of the Huracan and according to the latest rumors, the car will be named Performante. It will be lighter, having
Lamborghini has prepared a video for the model range of the Huracan

Lamborghini has prepared a video for the model range of the...

Marco Vertizeli -
0
We rarely see companies like Lamborghini preparing promo videos for their models, but the Italian company surprised us and presented a video that features all four versions of the
Lamborghini Huracan Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder

Lamborghini Huracan Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder

John Kendrick -
0
Lamborghini presented the Rear-Wheel Drive Huracan Spyder. According to the Italian company, the front and rear have been redesigned with the redesign not only having
Jon Olsson's Lamborghini Huracan

Jon Olsson’s Lamborghini Huracan

Ray Kemeyo -
0
Jon Olsson after selling his Murcielago and his Audi RS6 Avant, has bought a Lamborghini Huracan which is very modified, both visually and mechanically. The car has a carbon
123...7Page 1 of 7

Tuners

Bentley Bentayga by DMC

Bentley Bentayga by DMC

Ray Kemeyo -
0
DMC presented a new tuning kit for the Bentley Bentayga, equipping the luxury SUV with a new spoiler, new decorations on the front bumper and on the fenders, a new
Guntherwerks 400R, a beautifully modified Porsche 911 (993)

Guntherwerks 400R, a beautifully modified Porsche 911 (993)

Audi SQ5 by ABT

ABT presents a tuning package for the Audi SQ5

Lamborghini Aventador SV by Liberty Walk

Lamborghini Aventador SV by Liberty Walk

McLaren 12C with 3 turbos and 1,200 hp

McLaren 12C with 3 turbos and 1,200 hp

Social

1,416FansLike
5,715FollowersFollow

Motorcycles

Ducati 900 SS by Birdie Customs

Ducati 900 SS by Birdie Customs

Honda CB900 by Sp9ine

Honda CB900 by Sp9ine

Vanguard V7

Vanguard V7

Popular Categories

© 2013-2017 Vehiclejar Blog