A special Lamborghini Murcielago Super Veloce is up for sale
Lamborghini had built in 2009 only 186 Lamborghini Murcielago SV, with Super Veloce Racing (SVR) selling a special Murcielago SV, that has the 022 serial number
Lamborghini Murcielago GTR by RFK-Tuning
RFK-Tuning presented the Murcielago GTR 680, which delivers 685 hp and 705 Nm of torque, (an increase of 45 hp and 45 Nm). It is able to do the 0-100 km/h in
Lamborghini Murcielago SV for sale
A 2010 Lamborghini Murcielago SV, is up for sale in Los Angeles. The car has traveled 9,242 km and it is painted in a white Bianco Isis color, with its interior
Famous tuned cars: Heffner Performance Lamborghini Murcielago Twin-Turbo
Back in 2009 Heffner Performance had presented a tuning package for the Lamborghini Murcielago, that could make the car, deliver 1100 hp. The package featured
Lamborghini Murcielago replica for sale
A replica of a Lamborghini Murcielago, is up for sale on ebay, the car is based on the fourth generation of the Chevrolet Camaro Z28 and although the exterior
Lamborghini Murcielago SV crash in India
A Lamborghini Murcielago LP 670-4 SV was involved in an accident in India, although we still do not know all the details about the accident, the driver lost control
Lamborghini Murcielago drift car for this year’s D1GP
Daigo Saito, a Japanese professional drifter, will participate in this year D1GP with a Liberty Walk Lamborghini Murcielago, which
Man crashes Lamborghini Murcielago LP 670-4 SV after two days of...
More Lamborghini news Advertisment A man from Los Angeles crashed his recently bought this Lamborghini Murcielago LP 670-4 Super Veloce, in a telephone pole. The car is one of the...
Lamborghini Murcielago SV crashed in China
More Lamborghini news Advertisment Only 186 Murcielago SV were built by Lamborghini and one of them was destroyed in China . The cause of the accident was excessive...
Lamborghini Murcielago LP670 SV chassis and body for sale
In England somebody is selling a chassis and a body of a Lamborghini Murcielago LP670 SV.The Italian supercar had come close to 3.000 miles when...
