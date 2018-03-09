Home Tags Lamborghini
Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder
Lamborghini presented the Huracan Performante Spyder in Geneva. The car is powered by a 5.2-liter V10 atmospheric engine, producing 640 hp at 8,000 rpm with 600 Nm of torque. It has a new air intake, a new exhaust, titanium valves, with its weight being reduced by 35 kg, with almost 11 kg, being reduced by the new exhaust
A gorgeous 1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV is heading to auction
SV stands for "Super Veloce" and this specific version of the Diablo made its world premiere at the international auto show in Geneva in 1995. Lamborghini reinstated
Lamborghini Aventador SV by Liberty Walk
Liberty Walk presented a tuning kit, for the Lamborghini Aventador SV. The car that they presented is painted in a pink color and it has a redesigned front bumper
Lamborghini Huracan Performante
Lamborghini presented at Geneva, the Huracan Performante, the most powerful version of the Huracan, that is officially the fastest production car on the Nurburgring with
Lamborghini released a teaser video of the Huracan Performante
Lamborghini released a teaser video of the Huracan Performante, the sporty version of the Huracan, that will be officially presented in some days at the Geneva.
Lamborghini Huracan Spyder by O.CT Tuning, producing 805 hp
O.CT Tuning presented a tuning package for the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, that makes the 5.2-liter V10 engine of the Italian super car, produce 805 hp with 810 Nm of
Lamborghini is recalling 1,453 Aventador
Lamborghini announced that they are recalling 1,453 Aventador in the US, produced from 2012 to 2017, including the special editions Anniversario, Miura Homage, Pirelli
The successor of the Lamborghini Aventador will have an atmospheric V12
The sound of an atmospheric V12 engine for many is an integral element of a Lamborghini and it seems that the company will keep the V12 for the replacement of the
A Lamborghini Huracan GT3 is up for sale
A very powerful and fast Lamborghini Huracan GT3 is up for sale. The car is prepared for the Super GT Championship, it belonged to Team Direction of Lamborghini in 2016
Lamborghini is considering entering the F1
The head of Lamborghini Stefano Domenicali, who was also the former head of the Ferrari team in Formula 1, said in a recent interview that the company is thinking of entering