Vehiclejar Blog
Tags Peugeot 208 GTi 30th

Tag: Peugeot 208 GTi 30th

Paris motor show 2014 Peugeot 208 GTi 30th Anniversary

Paris motor show 2014: Peugeot 208 GTi 30th Anniversary

admin -
0
Peugeot, presented at Paris the 208 GTi 30th Anniversary, the model is made to celebrate the anniversary of 30 years after the presentation of the...
Peugeot 208 GTi 30th Anniversary Special Edition ad

Peugeot 208 GTi 30th Anniversary Special Edition ad

admin -
0
About three decades ago, Peugeot had released an ad for the 205 GTi, in which the car fell out of a plane with a parachute,...
Peugeot 208 GTi 30th Anniversary special edition

Peugeot 208 GTi 30th Anniversary special edition

admin -
0
This is the Peugeot 208 GTi 30th Anniversary which was presented at Goodwood. The anniversary model of the 208 GTi is the most powerful 208...

Tuners

Bentley Bentayga by DMC

Bentley Bentayga by DMC

Ray Kemeyo -
0
DMC presented a new tuning kit for the Bentley Bentayga, equipping the luxury SUV with a new spoiler, new decorations on the front bumper and on the fenders, a new
Guntherwerks 400R, a beautifully modified Porsche 911 (993)

Guntherwerks 400R, a beautifully modified Porsche 911 (993)

Audi SQ5 by ABT

ABT presents a tuning package for the Audi SQ5

Lamborghini Aventador SV by Liberty Walk

Lamborghini Aventador SV by Liberty Walk

McLaren 12C with 3 turbos and 1,200 hp

McLaren 12C with 3 turbos and 1,200 hp

Social

1,416FansLike
5,706FollowersFollow

Motorcycles

Ducati 900 SS by Birdie Customs

Ducati 900 SS by Birdie Customs

Honda CB900 by Sp9ine

Honda CB900 by Sp9ine

Vanguard V7

Vanguard V7

Popular Categories

© 2013-2017 Vehiclejar Blog