2018 Peugeot 208 WRX
Peugeot presented its new race car for the World Rallycross Championship. The 208 WRX has the necessary upgrades to meet the regulations, having a new aerodynamic
Peugeot 208 with BlueHDi Diesel engine sets new consumption record
Peugeot has announced that a 208 equipped with the 1.6 BlueHDi 100 diesel engine, managed to set a new world record for fuel consumption. The car managed to cover
Peugeot adds two more paint options for the 208
Peugeot has announced that the 208 will be available with two new matte colors, called Ice Grey and Ice Silver. The colors took four years to be created with
Peugeot 208 facelift
Peugeot presented the 208 facelift. The car has a redesigned front consisting of new lights, new grille and new bumper with integrated fog lights.
Peugeot is preparing the 208 GT
Peugeot in 2015 will present the GT version of the 208. The model will be placed below the 208 GTi and it will be...
Peugeot 208 Natural and Urb
Peugeot in São Paulo presented two concept versions of the 208, the Natural and the Urb. The 208 Urb is designed to attract lovers of adventure...
Paris motor show 2014: Peugeot 208 HYbrid Air 2L Concept
Peugeot at the Paris exhibition presented the 208 HYbrid Air 2L Concept, along with its other models. The 208 HYbrid Air 2L Concept is 100 kilos...
Paris motor show 2014: Peugeot 208 GTi 30th Anniversary
Peugeot, presented at Paris the 208 GTi 30th Anniversary, the model is made to celebrate the anniversary of 30 years after the presentation of the...
Peugeot 208 GTi 30th Anniversary Special Edition ad
About three decades ago, Peugeot had released an ad for the 205 GTi, in which the car fell out of a plane with a parachute,...
Peugeot 208 XY JBL limited edition
Peugeot in collaboration with the famous audio company, JBL, prepared a special version of the 208, that will be produced in only 250 units and it...
