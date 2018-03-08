Vehiclejar Blog
2018 Peugeot 208 WRX

2018 Peugeot 208 WRX

Ray Kemeyo -
0
Peugeot presented its new race car for the World Rallycross Championship. The 208 WRX has the necessary upgrades to meet the regulations, having a new aerodynamic
The Peugeot Instinct Concept was officially presented

The Peugeot Instinct Concept was officially presented

Ray Kemeyo -
0
Peugeot presented officially the Instinct Concept, a new fully autonomous car that will make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show. The car has a beautiful design with its
Peugeot Instinct Concept

Peugeot Instinct Concept

Ray Kemeyo -
0
Peugeot will present at the Geneva Motor show, the Instinct Concept, a new sporty shooting brake prototype that has a muscular design, with wide fenders, LED
Peugeot is planning the 308 R that will produce close to 350 hp

Peugeot is preparing the production version of the 308 R that...

Ray Kemeyo -
0
Peugeot is preparing the production version fo the 308 R Hybrid Concept. The CEO of Peugeot on a recent interview said that the company is preparing to release a new halo
2017 Peugeot 301 facelift

2017 Peugeot 301 facelift

Marco Vertizeli -
0
Peugeot presented the 301 facelift, that features a new wider grille, new lights and fog lights with a chrome frame. It is available in two new exterior colors and also with new
Old Concept Cars Peugeot HX1 Hybrid4 MPV Concept

Old Concept Cars: Peugeot HX1 Hybrid4 MPV

Ray Kemeyo -
0
Peugeot had presented at the 2011 Frankfurt auto show the Hybrid4 MPV, a 6-seater hybrid MPV Concept, that had a length of 4,954 mm, a height of 1,990 mm and an
Rumors Peugeot is preparing the 3008 GTI

Rumors: Peugeot is preparing the 3008 GTI

Ray Kemeyo -
0
Peugeot unveiled the new 3008 at the Paris auto show a few days ago, where they also presented the GT version of the car. According to rumors the French company
Peugeot 3008 DKR

Peugeot 3008 DKR

Marco Vertizeli -
0
Peugeot Sport presented the new 3008, that replaces the 2008 DKR. The new 3008 DKR will make its debut at this year's Paris auto show, in about two weeks, while it
Peugeot 5008

Peugeot 5008

John Kendrick -
0
Peugeot presented the brand new 5008, which grew in size and turned into a seven-seater SUV. The official debut of the car will take place at the Paris auto show at the end
Peugeot 3008 GT

Peugeot 3008 GT

John Kendrick -
0
Peugeot presented the 3008 GT, that is equipped with a turbodiesel 2 liter four-cylinder engine producing 180 hp, combined with a six-speed automatic transmission.
