2018 Peugeot 208 WRX
Peugeot presented its new race car for the World Rallycross Championship. The 208 WRX has the necessary upgrades to meet the regulations, having a new aerodynamic
The Peugeot Instinct Concept was officially presented
Peugeot presented officially the Instinct Concept, a new fully autonomous car that will make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show. The car has a beautiful design with its
Peugeot Instinct Concept
Peugeot will present at the Geneva Motor show, the Instinct Concept, a new sporty shooting brake prototype that has a muscular design, with wide fenders, LED
Peugeot is preparing the production version of the 308 R that...
Peugeot is preparing the production version fo the 308 R Hybrid Concept. The CEO of Peugeot on a recent interview said that the company is preparing to release a new halo
2017 Peugeot 301 facelift
Peugeot presented the 301 facelift, that features a new wider grille, new lights and fog lights with a chrome frame. It is available in two new exterior colors and also with new
Old Concept Cars: Peugeot HX1 Hybrid4 MPV
Peugeot had presented at the 2011 Frankfurt auto show the Hybrid4 MPV, a 6-seater hybrid MPV Concept, that had a length of 4,954 mm, a height of 1,990 mm and an
Rumors: Peugeot is preparing the 3008 GTI
Peugeot unveiled the new 3008 at the Paris auto show a few days ago, where they also presented the GT version of the car. According to rumors the French company
Peugeot 3008 DKR
Peugeot Sport presented the new 3008, that replaces the 2008 DKR. The new 3008 DKR will make its debut at this year's Paris auto show, in about two weeks, while it
Peugeot 5008
Peugeot presented the brand new 5008, which grew in size and turned into a seven-seater SUV. The official debut of the car will take place at the Paris auto show at the end
Peugeot 3008 GT
Peugeot presented the 3008 GT, that is equipped with a turbodiesel 2 liter four-cylinder engine producing 180 hp, combined with a six-speed automatic transmission.