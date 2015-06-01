Vehiclejar Blog
The new Porsche 911 GT3 R at the Nurburgring

Marco Vertizeli -
The new Porsche 911 GT3 R is continuing its tests at Nurburgring. The car is equipped with a 4 liter six-cylinder boxer engine that produces 500 hp and it has
Porsche 911 GT3 R

Marco Vertizeli -
Porsche presented the new racing version of the 911, the 911 GT3 R. The body of the car is made of aluminum and CFRP (carbon-fibre composite material) with its
This may be the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS

admin -
This miniature version of the Porsche 911 (991) GT3 RS was released on the internet, with rumors saying that it shows how the new version of...

