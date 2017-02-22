Vehiclejar Blog
A 1970 Porsche 917K with a Gulf livery is up for sale

The Porsche 917K was the race car that helped Porsche win the 24 hours of Le Mans in 1970 and 1971. A 1970 Porsche 917 is up for sale, the car has a chassis number
Porsche 917K replica for sale

Old endurance racing cars of Porsche are always very beautiful to look at. In the early 70s Porsche participated in at the World Championships with the 917 for 3 years
The Porsche 917K of Steve McQueen will be auctioned at Pebble Beach

In August at Pebble Beach, the auction house Gooding & Co will send under the hammer the 1969 Porsche 917K that Steve McQueen drove in the...

