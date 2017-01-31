The new Seat Ibiza was officially presented

Seat presented officially the fifth generation of the Ibiza, which adopts a more intense design. The new Ibiza is based on the new MQB A0 platform that the future generations of the Polo, A1 and Fabia will also use. The width of the car has grown by 87 mm, while its wheelbase is bigger by 95 mm.









All the above leads to a larger interior, with the front passengers to have 24 mm more headroom and the rear ones 17 mm, with the seats to be wider by 42 mm and the luggage space increasing by 63 liters and reaching 355 liters.

The new Ibiza is offered solely as a five-door hatchback in four trim levels (Reference, Style, FR and XCelence). The FR version has a sportier character with slightly more aggressive bumpers and a sporty suspension, with the XCelence to be more luxurious.

It is available with a 1.0-liter turbo gasoline engine producing 95 and 115 hp in different versions and a new 1.5-liter TSI producing 150 hp.

In terms of diesel engines, it will be offered with a 1.6-liter TDI producing 80, 95 and 115 hp. The engines are available with manual 5-speed and 6-speed gearboxes and with a 7-speed DSG.

Its interior features an 8-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system that provides multiple connectivity options, including Android Auto and Apple Car Play. The new Ibiza also features a rear view camera, rear parking sensors, an inductive charger and a 300 watt Beats audio with 7-speakers.

Finally it is equipped with a wide range of security systems, such as the Front Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and Traffic Jam Assist.