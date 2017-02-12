Volkswagen Golf GTI RS, a modified MK7 GTI

The VW Golf GTI that you see in the main picture, had an accident when it had traveled only about 1,000 miles and so his owner decided to equip it with Rocket Bunny body kit, that converts it into a truly beautiful car.









The car, is called GTI RS and it features riveted fenders, a front spoiler, a ducktail spoiler, a lowered suspension, new side skirts, a diffuser and two centrally positioned exhaust tailpipes. It stands on gorgeous 19-inch Vossen wheels, with its tires measuring 285/30 front and rear. Its interior has racing seats, a 4 point roll cage and bordeaux and grey Alcantara leather upholstery.

