Car Legends: Lancia Delta S4 Stradale

Only 200 units of the Lancia Delta S4 Stradale were manufactured, for the necessary homologation of the car. The Lancia Delta has written a name in the books of history, as one of the best rally cars, with the Delta S4 racing car having also won many times.









The S4 Stradale had its engine placed on the middle, it had a tubular chassis and an upgraded suspension. Its body was made from fiberglass and it was equipped with a four-cylinder 1.8-liter that had a turbocharger a supercharger and two intercoolers, producing 247 hp at 6,750 rpm and 291 Nm of torque at 4500 rpm, that enabled it to complete the 0-100 km/h in 6 seconds and to have a top speed of 225 km/h. The car now is very collectible with its price being around £430,000 , if you are able to find one for sale.