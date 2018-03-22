Mercedes C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet facelift

Mercedes presented the renewed C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet. The cars have a new grille, new LED lights in the basic equipment, new bumpers and new rims, while they are also available in two new colors Mojave Silver Metallic and Emerald Green Metallic.

Their interior features a 12.3 inch Digital instrument panel, a steering wheel with touch buttons, with the display of the information and entertainment system to be 7 inches.

From a technological point of view the C-Class has the Intelligent drive system that allows the car to be able to move semi autonomously. Mechanically it will be offered with improved engines, with the C200 and C200 4MATIC to wear a 1.5-liter engine producing 184 hp with 280 Nm of torque.

The C220d will have a 2.0-liter diesel engine yielding 194 hp with 400 Nm of torque, while the C43 will be powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 delivering 390 horsepower with 520 Nm of torque.