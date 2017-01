The President of Daimler, Dieter Zetsche, has revealed that Smart is thinking of a SUV model. The car will be based on the new Forfour. The car will have many crossover details to compete with the BMW X4.













For the moment, however, Smart will focus on adding value to its range, as confirmed by Dieter Zetsche. The third generation of the ForTwo will be launched in 2016-2017.