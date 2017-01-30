Audi is preparing a four door A3 Coupe

Audi is working on a four door coupe version of the A3, that will compete with the Merecedes CLA. The new model will have a bit more premium character than the simple A3 and thus a bit higher price, just as does Mercedes-Benz with the CLA.









The addition of the new model in the ranks of Audi will be yet another step towards achieving the objective of a range of 60 models by 2020.

The four door coupe A3 will have a considerably more dynamic and sporty image than the A3 sedan and it may borrow some design elements from the TT Sportback Concept that was presented at the Paris auto show in 2014.

Mechanically it will be available with new engines that will have better fuel economy and lower emissions. Finally a purely electric version is not excluded, since it will have zero emissions and will be less harmful for the environment.