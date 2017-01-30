Ford Mustang by Tickford

Tickford presented upgrade packages for the Ford Mustang. The first package makes the Mustang that is equipped with the 2.3-liter Ecoboost engine produce an extra 50 hp with 108 Nm of torque, with the total power of the car being 362 hp with 540 Nm of torque.









This increase of horsepower is achieved by reprogramming the ECU, installing a new air intake and a new exhaust. The second package makes the 5.0-liter engine of the Mustang GT raise its power output by 72 hp and 55 Nm of torque, with the car’s total power after the upgrade, reaching 483 hp with 585 Nm of torque.