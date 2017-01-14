Avatar Roadster

The Avatar, a small British racing car company presented at Autosport International in Birmingham, England, the production version of its first model, the Roadster, which was present as a concept last year.









The car is targeted for people that like track car days, but it can also legally move on the street. It has a tubular chassis and the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine of the Ford Focus ST, producing 252 hp, combined with the 5-speed manual transmission from the Porsche Boxster, sending the power to the rear wheels via a Quaife differential. The car weighs just 695 kg and it can do the 0-96 km/h in just 3.9 seconds.

The company also offers the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine of the Focus RS, producing 350 hp, combined with a 6-speed gearbox, with the car having six-piston brake calipers, racing adjustable dampers and slick tyres.

Its body is made of lightweight composite materials, with the company offering a large rear spoiler, a leather interior, a removable steering wheel, a data logger and lap timer, an HD camera with integration into the data logger and a removable roof. The car will go into production by next spring, with its starting price being £39,990.