Lexus unveiled the RC F GT3 that can participate in the Super GT Championships in Japan and IMSA SportsCar in USA. The car will make is official debut in the Daytona 24-hour race on 29 January.









It is equipped with a V8 engine that produces up to 540 hp, according to the regulations of the championship that it participates and it weighs 1,250 kg. Lexus leaves open the possibility to release the RC F GT3 RC in Europe so that it can participate in the FIA GT3 Championship.