BMW M4 by Noelle Motors

Noelle Motors announced that it offers three tuning programs for the 3.0-liter turbo engine of the BMW M4.

The Stage 1 strengthens the engine and makes it produce 517 hp with 650 Nm of torque, with the top speed reaching 300 km/h. The Stage 2 increases the horsepower to 540 hp with 660 Nm of torque. Finally, the Stage 3 helps the engine reach 560 hp with 670 Nm of torque, allowing the M4 to have a top speed of 325 km/h. The cost of the improvement starts from €4,980 euros, with the company to offer forged HRE wheels and adjustable suspension as extras.