BMW presented the M Performance parts of the 5-Series Touring. These consist of new big brakes with red calipers, new 20-inch rims, a new carbon body kit with a new front spoiler, side skirts, a rear spoiler, a new grille, new side mirrors, a diffuser and new exhaust tailpipes.









The car’s interior features a three-spoke Alcantara steering wheel and new decorations. From a mechanical standpoint, BMW offers an upgrade package for the 540i xDrive that strengthens its power output by 34 hp, reaching a total of 360 hp, with 500 torque Nm of torque. There are also new exhausts available for all the engines.